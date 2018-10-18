SHPËRNDAJE

 

                                                                                 Arbër Pajaziti,                                                                                                            prof.i diplomuar i gjuhës                                                                                               shqipe,1984,Bujanoc

 

1.Arbër Pajaziti,1984,prof.i diplomuar i gjuhës shqipe,Bujanoc

2.Nezaqete Isahu,1990,magjistre e drejtësisë,Preshevë

3.Fejran Shemsedini,1989,ekonomist i diplomuar,Preshevë

4.Vjollca Aliu,1989,juriste,Bujanoc

5.Shkëlzen Hiseni,1989,inxhinier i gjeodezisë,Preshevë

6.Saranda Latifi,1985,prof.e pedagogjisë,Preshevë

7.Shefket Shefkija,1979,prof.i diplomuar i matematikës,Bujanoc

8.Shefat Ademi,1993,prof.i diplomuar i gj.shqipe,Preshevë

9.Doruntina Rexhepi,1992,prof.e pedagogjisë,Preshevë

10.Gentiana Beluli Memeti,1989,ekonomiste e diplomuar,Bujanoc

11.Mirzan Dalipi,1973,biznismen,Preshevë

12.Alma Ferati,1995,prof.e gj.angleze,Preshevë

13.Mendim Sopi,1991,jurist,Bujanoc

14.Altin Boriçi,1994,sociolog,Preshevë

15.Valtina Nuhiu,1995,juriste,Preshevë.

 

