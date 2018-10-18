__________ Kandidatët_________ ___________Bartës i listës_________
1.Arbër Pajaziti,1984,prof.i diplomuar i gjuhës shqipe,Bujanoc
2.Nezaqete Isahu,1990,magjistre e drejtësisë,Preshevë
3.Fejran Shemsedini,1989,ekonomist i diplomuar,Preshevë
4.Vjollca Aliu,1989,juriste,Bujanoc
5.Shkëlzen Hiseni,1989,inxhinier i gjeodezisë,Preshevë
6.Saranda Latifi,1985,prof.e pedagogjisë,Preshevë
7.Shefket Shefkija,1979,prof.i diplomuar i matematikës,Bujanoc
8.Shefat Ademi,1993,prof.i diplomuar i gj.shqipe,Preshevë
9.Doruntina Rexhepi,1992,prof.e pedagogjisë,Preshevë
10.Gentiana Beluli Memeti,1989,ekonomiste e diplomuar,Bujanoc
11.Mirzan Dalipi,1973,biznismen,Preshevë
12.Alma Ferati,1995,prof.e gj.angleze,Preshevë
13.Mendim Sopi,1991,jurist,Bujanoc
14.Altin Boriçi,1994,sociolog,Preshevë
15.Valtina Nuhiu,1995,juriste,Preshevë.