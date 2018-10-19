SHPËRNDAJE

______Kandidatët_____                                            ______Bartësi i listës______

                                                                                  RAGMI MUSTAFA,

1984,Sociolog,Preshevë

 

1.Ragmi Mustafa,1984,sociolog,Bujanoc

2.Besim Nasufi,1971,prof.i ed.fizike,Preshevë

3.Remzije Rexhepi,1981,juriste,Preshevë

4.Enkël Rexhepi,1987,prof.i gj.shqipe,Preshevë

5.Lemane Mustafa,1990,juriste e magjistruar,Bujanoc

6.Muhamet Mustafa,1976,prof.i ed.fizike,Preshevë

7.Memet Dalipi,1958,prof.i biologjisë,Preshevë

8.Agim Hasani,1964,mastër ekologji,Bujanoc

9.Florije Hida,1974,prof,Bujanoc

10.Haki Kadriu,1964,shkollën e mesme,Medvegj

11.Kreshnik Fazliu,1993,prof.i gj.angleze,Preshevë

12.Arbnore Bilalli,1983,pedagoge e shkollës,Preshevë

13.Duan Salihu,1990,gjeodet,Bujanoc

14.Ismet Abazi,1959,prof.i ed.fizike,Bujanoc

15.Ardita Saqipi,1978,gazetare,Preshevë.

Postimet e ngjajshmeMË SHUMË NGA AUTORI