______Kandidatët_____ ______Bartësi i listës______
RAGMI MUSTAFA,
1984,Sociolog,Preshevë
1.Ragmi Mustafa,1984,sociolog,Bujanoc
2.Besim Nasufi,1971,prof.i ed.fizike,Preshevë
3.Remzije Rexhepi,1981,juriste,Preshevë
4.Enkël Rexhepi,1987,prof.i gj.shqipe,Preshevë
5.Lemane Mustafa,1990,juriste e magjistruar,Bujanoc
6.Muhamet Mustafa,1976,prof.i ed.fizike,Preshevë
7.Memet Dalipi,1958,prof.i biologjisë,Preshevë
8.Agim Hasani,1964,mastër ekologji,Bujanoc
9.Florije Hida,1974,prof,Bujanoc
10.Haki Kadriu,1964,shkollën e mesme,Medvegj
11.Kreshnik Fazliu,1993,prof.i gj.angleze,Preshevë
12.Arbnore Bilalli,1983,pedagoge e shkollës,Preshevë
13.Duan Salihu,1990,gjeodet,Bujanoc
14.Ismet Abazi,1959,prof.i ed.fizike,Bujanoc
15.Ardita Saqipi,1978,gazetare,Preshevë.