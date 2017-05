19 dead, 50 injured after reports of explosion at Ariana Grand…

BREAKING: Video shows chaos inside Manchester Arena after the house lights came on following tonight’s Ariana Grande concert. Authorities say 19 people were killed and about 50 more injured amid reports of an explosion after the show. http://abcn.ws/2rJXtgD

