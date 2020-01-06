Filmi “1917” e ka fituar çmimin e filmit më të mirë në edicioni e sivjetmë të Golden Globes, Renee Zellweger (“Judy”) është shpallur aktorja më e mirë, ndërsa Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) e ka fituar çmimin e aktorit më të mirë.
Më poshtë jua sjellim listën e fituesve kryesorë në Golden Globes:
Filmi më i mire dramë
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Marriage Story
- The Two Popes
Aktorja më e mire në dramë
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger, Judy
Aktori më i mire në dramë
- Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Filmi më i mire mjuzikël ose komedi
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Rocketman
Aktorja më e mirë në një mjuzikël ose komedi
- Ana de Armas, Knives Out
- Awkwafina, The Farewell
- Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
- Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
- Emma Thompson, Late Night
Aktori më i mirë në një mjuzikël ose komedi
- Daniel Craig, Knives Out
- Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Aktori më i mirë në rol dytësor në të gjitha kategoritë
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Tema më e mirë muzikore
- Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
- Joker – Hildur Guðnadottir
- Marriage Story – Randy Newman
- 1917 – Thomas Newman
- Motherless Brooklyn – Daniel Pemberton
Seriali më i mirë i kufizuar televiziv ose filmi më i mirë televiziv
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
Aktorja më e mirë në një serial të kufizuar ose film televiziv
- Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
- Joey King, The Act
- Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
- Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Regjisori më i mirë
- Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Todd Phillips, Joker
- Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Aktorja më e mirë në një serial dramë
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Aktorja më e mirë në rol dytësor në serial ose film televiziv
- Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Toni Collette, Unbelievable
- Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Kënga më e mirë origjinale në një film
- “Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats – Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift
- “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman – muzika Elton John, teksti Bernie Taupin
- “Into the Unknown,” Frozen II – Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
- “Spirit,” The Lion King – Music and Lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh & Beyoncé
- “Stand Up,” Harriet – Music and Lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
Seriali më i mirë mjuzikël ose komedi
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Politician
Aktorja më e mirë dytësore në të gjitha zhanret filmike
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening, The Report
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Filmi më i mirë i animuar
- Frozen II
- How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- The Lion King
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Skenari më i mirë në një film
- Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
- Parasite – Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won
- The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
- The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Aktori më i mirë në një serial dramë
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
- Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
- Tobias Menzies, The Crown
- Billy Porter, Pose
Filmi më i mirë i huaj
- The Farewell
- Les Misérables
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Aktorja më e mirë në një serial mjuzikël ose komedi
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Seriali më i mirë dramë
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- Succession
Aktori më i mirë dytësor në një serial ose film televiziv
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Andrew Scott, Fleabag
- Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Aktori më i mirë në një serial ose film televiziv
- Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
- Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Aktori më i mirë në një serial mjuzikël ose komedi
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Ben Platt, The Politician
- Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy