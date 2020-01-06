SHPËRNDAJE

Filmi “1917” e ka fituar çmimin e filmit më të mirë në edicioni e sivjetmë të Golden Globes, Renee Zellweger (“Judy”) është shpallur aktorja më e mirë, ndërsa Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) e ka fituar çmimin e aktorit më të mirë.

Më poshtë jua sjellim listën e fituesve kryesorë në Golden Globes:

Filmi më i mire dramë

  • 1917
  • The Irishman
  • Joker
  • Marriage Story
  • The Two Popes
Renee Zellweger (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

Aktorja më e mire në dramë

  • Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
  • Charlize Theron, Bombshell
  • Renee Zellweger, Judy

Aktori më i mire në dramë

  • Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
  • Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
  • Adam Driver, Marriage Story
  • Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Joaquin Phoenix (Foto: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/Guliver)

Filmi më i mire mjuzikël ose komedi

  • Dolemite Is My Name
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Knives Out
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Rocketman

Aktorja më e mirë në një mjuzikël ose komedi

  • Ana de Armas, Knives Out
  • Awkwafina, The Farewell
  • Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette
  • Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart
  • Emma Thompson, Late Night

Aktori më i mirë në një mjuzikël ose komedi

  • Daniel Craig, Knives Out
  • Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Taron Egerton, Rocketman
  • Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Brad Pitt (Foto: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/Guliver)

Aktori më i mirë në rol dytësor në të gjitha kategoritë

  • Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino, The Irishman
  • Joe Pesci, The Irishman
  • Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Tema më e mirë muzikore

  • Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
  • Joker – Hildur Guðnadottir
  • Marriage Story – Randy Newman
  • 1917 – Thomas Newman
  • Motherless Brooklyn – Daniel Pemberton

Seriali më i mirë i kufizuar televiziv ose filmi më i mirë televiziv

  • Catch-22
  • Chernobyl
  • Fosse/Verdon
  • The Loudest Voice
  • Unbelievable
Michelle Williams (Foto: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/Guliver)

Aktorja më e mirë në një serial të kufizuar ose film televiziv

  • Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable
  • Joey King, The Act
  • Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great
  • Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable
  • Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Regjisori më i mirë

  • Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
  • Sam Mendes, 1917
  • Todd Phillips, Joker
  • Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
  • Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sam Mendes (Foto: Kevin Winter/Getty Images/Guliver)

Aktorja më e mirë në një serial dramë

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
  • Olivia Colman, The Crown
  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
  • Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Aktorja më e mirë në rol dytësor në serial ose film televiziv

  • Patricia Arquette, The Act
  • Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
  • Toni Collette, Unbelievable
  • Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
  • Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Patricia Arquette Craig Erwich dhe Joey King (Foto: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Hulu/Guliver)

Kënga më e mirë origjinale në një film

  • “Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats – Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift
  • “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman – muzika Elton John, teksti Bernie Taupin
  • “Into the Unknown,” Frozen II – Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez
  • “Spirit,” The Lion King – Music and Lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh & Beyoncé
  • “Stand Up,” Harriet – Music and Lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Seriali më i mirë mjuzikël ose komedi

  • Barry
  • Fleabag
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • The Politician

Aktorja më e mirë dytësore në të gjitha zhanret filmike

  • Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
  • Annette Bening, The Report
  • Laura Dern, Marriage Story
  • Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
  • Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Filmi më i mirë i animuar

  • Frozen II
  • How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
  • The Lion King
  • Missing Link
  • Toy Story 4
(Foto: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images/Guliver)

Skenari më i mirë në një film

  • Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
  • Parasite – Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won
  • The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
  • The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Aktori më i mirë në një serial dramë

  • Brian Cox, Succession
  • Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
  • Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
  • Tobias Menzies, The Crown
  • Billy Porter, Pose

Filmi më i mirë i huaj

  • The Farewell
  • Les Misérables
  • Pain and Glory
  • Parasite
  • Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Aktorja më e mirë në një serial mjuzikël ose komedi

  • Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
  • Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida
  • Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Seriali më i mirë dramë

  • Big Little Lies
  • The Crown
  • Killing Eve
  • The Morning Show
  • Succession

Aktori më i mirë dytësor në një serial ose film televiziv

  • Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
  • Kieran Culkin, Succession
  • Andrew Scott, Fleabag
  • Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
  • Henry Winkler, Barry

Aktori më i mirë në një serial ose film televiziv

  • Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
  • Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
  • Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
  • Jared Harris, Chernobyl
  • Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Aktori më i mirë në një serial mjuzikël ose komedi

  • Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Ben Platt, The Politician
  • Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself
  • Ramy Youssef, Ramy

