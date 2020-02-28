Pas vendimit për t’u larguar nga familja mbretërore, fansat e princit Harry dhe Meghan Markle filluan të shqetësoheshin për burimin e të hyrave të tyre.
Mirëpo, meqenëse janë shndërruar në sensacion botëror dhe janë bërë akoma më të famshëm sesa kanë qenë, përfitimet e tyre vetëm sa mund të rriten.
Sipas të dhënave të një platforme marketingu, çifti i popullarizuar mund të përfitojë më shumë se 110.000 dollarë (101.700 euro) për një postim në Instagram – shkruan The Sun.
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Qëllimi i Harry dhe Meghan është që të bëhen tërësisht të pavarur financiarisht tash kur po tërhiqen nga obligimet mbretërore.
Profili i tyre në Instagram, SuxxesRoyal, ka mbi 11.2 milionë ndjekës, prandaj çdo publikim i sponsoruar do t’u sjellë atyre përfitime prej qindra mijëra dollarësh.
Vetëm një muaj pas vendimit për t’u larguar nga familja mbretërore, numri i ndjekësve të tyre është shtuar për 9.7 për qind.
View this post on Instagram
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accompanied Her Majesty The Queen and members of @TheRoyalFamily to the annual @RoyalBritishLegion Festival of Remembrance. This special event, which has taken place every year since 1923 at the @RoyalAlbertHall, commemorates all those who have lost their lives in conflicts. • This year’s Festival marked the 75th anniversary of a number of crucial battles of 1944, with a particular emphasis on the collaboration and friendship of the British, Commonwealth and Allied armies who fought them. A unique tribute was given to acknowledge those involved both past and present, culminating in a special parade of some of the last surviving veterans who fought and served in 1944. • Their Royal Highnesses, who last year attended their first Festival of Remembrance together, were honoured to once again pay tribute to all casualties of war and remember those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. #FestivalOfRemembrance #WeWillRememberThem Photo © PA / Royal British Legion