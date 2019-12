View this post on Instagram

Yesterday I returned from a two day trip to Albania seeing the damage of the earthquake first hand and meeting with those who are affected. I am sooo blown away by the heart and kindness of the people there, as well as everyone around the world who has been donating. WE CANNOT THANK YOU ENOUGH 🙏. We have designated two houses damaged by the earthquake to rebuild, as a start. Please continue to spread awareness about this tragedy and the help that Albania needs. I love my country ❤️ Te Dua shqiperi