Me prerje të duhura të gardërobës mund ta fshehim tepricën e kilogramëve, të bëjmë forma aty ku nuk ka apo edhe t’i fshehim ato

Pantallonat në formë zileje e kanë atë forcë që vizualisht t’i zgjasin këmbët.

Në to edhe femrat shtatshkurtra do të duken si top modele.

Veç kësaj, pantallonat në formë zileje edhe këtë sezon janë në trend, ndërsa mund të vishen edhe në mënyra të shumta.

Shkëlqyeshëm përshtaten me rroba elegante, por edhe me ato më të rehatshme. Mund të barten me këpucë takash të larta, por edhe me këpucë të rrafshëta, varësisht nga ajo çfarë dëshironi.

Çdo kombinim me to është më se i qëlluar.

Pos që i bëjnë këmbët të duken më të gjata, theksojnë edhe format. Në to çdo figurë duket si orë rëre.

 

