Me prerje të duhura të gardërobës mund ta fshehim tepricën e kilogramëve, të bëjmë forma aty ku nuk ka apo edhe t’i fshehim ato
Pantallonat në formë zileje e kanë atë forcë që vizualisht t’i zgjasin këmbët.
Në to edhe femrat shtatshkurtra do të duken si top modele.
Veç kësaj, pantallonat në formë zileje edhe këtë sezon janë në trend, ndërsa mund të vishen edhe në mënyra të shumta.
Beetlejuice called, he wants his pants back 👻 Some of my best friends are coming into town today and I’m going to try to squeeze a weeks worth of activities into one weekend, so watch out Charlotte. Happy Friday! 💕 http://liketk.it/2FXK2 #liketkit @liketoknow.it #LTKunder100 #LTKunder50 #LTKfall #fallfashion #falltrends #falloutfits #fallootd #fallinspo #exploreclt #ncblogger #charlotteblogger #ncblogger #southernblogger #outfitinspiration #outfitinspo #whatiwore #outfitideas #instafashion #fashionstyle #fashiongram #bootslover #styleoftheday #styleblogger #overthekneeboots #bootgram #flarejeans #stripedpants #turtleneck #blackandwhite
Shkëlqyeshëm përshtaten me rroba elegante, por edhe me ato më të rehatshme. Mund të barten me këpucë takash të larta, por edhe me këpucë të rrafshëta, varësisht nga ajo çfarë dëshironi.
Çdo kombinim me to është më se i qëlluar.
Pos që i bëjnë këmbët të duken më të gjata, theksojnë edhe format. Në to çdo figurë duket si orë rëre.
In search of some flares and cozy sweaters? Head over to @daniraeco to shop their selection online or in stores ✨ . . . PS. they’re having daily sales for Christmas 🎄 . . . . entire outfit : @daniraeco . . . . #danirae #daniraeco #shoplocal #shopsmall #flarepants #flarejeans #sweaterweather #sweater #oversizedsweater #fallfashion #winterfashion #ootd #fashion #fashionblogger #hellosunshineblog #ootdfashion #ootdinspiration #americanstyle