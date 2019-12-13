View this post on Instagram

Introducing the Pantone Color of the Year 2020, PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue, a timeless and enduring blue hue elegant in its simplicity. Suggestive of the sky at dusk, the reassuring qualities of Classic Blue offer the promise of protection; highlighting our desire for a dependable and stable foundation from which to build. As we cross the threshold into a new era, Pantone has translated the hue into a multi-sensory experience to reach a greater diversity of people and provide an opportunity for everyone to engage with the color. We will be tapping into sight, sound, smell, taste, and texture to make the Pantone Color of the Year for 2020 a truly immersive color experience for all. Link in bio to learn more about Classic Blue. #Pantone2020