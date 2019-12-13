Instituti i Ngjyrave Pantone ka zbuluar që vitin 2020 do ta shënojë ngjyra e kaltër klasike
Fjala është për nuancën jashtëkohore (Classic Blue 19-4052), e cila është elegante në thjeshtësinë e saj.
Rikujton ngjyrën e qiellit në muzg, ndërkaq posedon cilësi bindëse dhe lajmërim sigurie. Ajo rikujton dëshirën tonë për themelet bindëse dhe të sigurta në të cilat ndërtohen të gjitha lidhjet e shëndetshme.
“Ajo është ngjyrë e pritjeve”, ka shtuar nënkryetarja e Institutit të Ngjyrave, Lori Presmen.
Introducing the Pantone Color of the Year 2020, PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue, a timeless and enduring blue hue elegant in its simplicity. Suggestive of the sky at dusk, the reassuring qualities of Classic Blue offer the promise of protection; highlighting our desire for a dependable and stable foundation from which to build. As we cross the threshold into a new era, Pantone has translated the hue into a multi-sensory experience to reach a greater diversity of people and provide an opportunity for everyone to engage with the color. We will be tapping into sight, sound, smell, taste, and texture to make the Pantone Color of the Year for 2020 a truly immersive color experience for all. Link in bio to learn more about Classic Blue. #Pantone2020
Në harmoni me emrin e saj, kjo ngjyrë mund të jetë mbretërore, e përmbajtur por edhe ekstreme, aq më parë nëse prezantohet në dezenë, materiale dhe tone të ndryshme.
Instituti i Ngjyrave Pantone, në dhjetor publikon parashikimet e veta për vitin që është para nesh, ndërkaq i bazon në analizën e trendëve aktualë të modës, teknologjisë dhe kushteve.
Sipas mendimit të tyre, 2019-a ka shënuar ngjyrat korale (Living Coral 16-1546), 2018-a ishte e ngjyrosur me ultravjollcë (Ultra Violet 18-3838), ndërsa 2017-n e ka theksuar e gjelbra (Greenery 15-0343).
Cila është nuanca juaj e preferuar e ngjyrës së kaltër?
Ndani me ne komentet!
We see a blue reminiscent of @pantone Color of the Year 2020 – Classic Blue – in design by @gardenvarietydesign with @jaspershowroom ‘Indian Flower’ on the ceiling. How will you be using #pantonecoloroftheyear2020? #jasper #textiles #classicblue #interiordesign #pantone #colorinspiration