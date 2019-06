This is a short video from our expedition to Lhotse South Face … till I will be able to put all of them together, I am sharing just this one …Many people have been asking me how was the expedition on Lhotse South – more or less, this was our every day route …It wasn't easy at all – I know – but it was the most beautiful and difficult route to climb ever <3C1 to C2 / around 7000 meters altitude.Lhotse South, I miss and love you already!I need to be back soon <3#LhotseSouth #Lhotse #Utalaya #Himalaya Utalaya

Gepostet von Uta Ibrahimi am Dienstag, 4. Juni 2019