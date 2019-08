Will Smith merr leksion jetësor përmes shahut: Kur arroganca të verbëron

View this post on Instagram

A simple game of chess taught me a valuable lesson about the Arrogance of Power. I had so much of a material advantage that I got blinded. I went unconscious and totally stopped paying attention to my moves. In my mind, the game was over. Trey ended up with a stalemate in a game I should have EASILY won. ⁣ ⁣ Everything you THINK you have can be gone in the blink of an eye. Never Stop Paying Attention!! #StayWoke 📹: @westbrook